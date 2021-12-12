Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 5. All times are Eastern.

Top Pick



Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m., season-three finale): Succession is slowly becoming the next Game Of Thrones. By which we mean: watch the finale, or perish in a fire of total pop culture irrelevance. Ashley Ray-Harris will cover.

Regular coverage

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m)

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Season’s streamings

There are many new Christmas movies out today!

A Christmas Proposal (CBS, 8:30 p.m.): An attorney ropes a struggling chef into his plan to take over the family firm, asking her to pose as his girlfriend in hopes it will make him a more suitable candidate for the job.

A Christmas Star (GAC Family, 8 p.m.): An astronomer heads to a small town in upstate New York in hopes of finding evidence of a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, and winds up growing close with a local park ranger and his daughter.

People Presents: Blending Christmas (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A man takes his girlfriend to Hacienda de la Sierra for the holiday season, where he plans to propose while surrounded by both of their families, but the bickering group causes the couple to questioning their relationship.

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City (Hallmark, 8 p.m.): The Swift siblings switch places for the holidays, with one sister heading to Salt Lake City, where she helps the other sister’s restaurant in a charity restaurant competition.

Finally, Hanukkah might be over, but we got some legitimate criticism for recommending Eight Crazy Nights. Why not reread this article and watch the Rugrats special “The Miracle of Chanukah” instead?

Wild Card

The Toys That Built America (History Channel, 10 p.m.): This limited series covers the creation of America’s biggest toys, such as the slinky, Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Barbie. But will it answer if the Silly Putty a certain someone got stuck on the carpet in her parents’ house can ever be released? They’re asking questions about why they’re not allowed to move that lamp.