Rich people are back on the menu. Yesterday, we shared the trailer for Ruben Östlund’s Palm d’Or-winner, Triangle Of Sadness, a movie where a bunch of rich, beautiful people can’t stop shitting their brains out. And considering the food they eat, those are some expensive bowel movements.

Turns out Triangle Of Sadness was an amuse-bouches.

Responsible for directing some of the best episodes of Succession, director Mark Mylod is staying the course and hammering home the “rich people suck” message he’s been so effective at delivering. The Menu, his new film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes, however, harkens back to that seminal piece of class satire, The Most Dangerous Game. You see because rich people are on The Menu.

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

The Menu follows a popular theme of hunting and eating people that’s been cropping in the last few years of a late-capitalist hellscape. The Hunt, infamously, grabbed headlines a few years ago with a group of liberal elites hunting “normal folks” for sport. The movie became an instant controversy, with Universal pulling distribution, fearing some sort of backlash over the film’s weak bothsideism.

Advertisement

There was also the enjoyably stylish Ready Or Not, which reframed the class war as a horrible dinner game, which The Menu appears to be taking to the next level. Rather than the rich hunting the poor to see if they’re worthy of joining the family, it appears the cooks in The Menu are just looking for the most ethically sourced meat they can find, which happens to be the über rich.

Mylod’s got a delicious cast lined up for this one that should have hungry viewers chomping at the bit to taste the likes of Fiennes, Taylor-Joy, Hoult, as well as John Leguizamo, Hong Chau, Arturo Castro, and Judith Light. You’ll be able to say “yes, chef” on November 18 when The Menu hits theaters.

