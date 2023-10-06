Sufjan Stevens has had a rough go of it recently. The often-heartbreaking songwriter has a new, gorgeous album out today called Javelin, wherein he explores themes of love, death, and yes, heartbreak. In an extremely rare glimpse into his personal life, however, the Oscar and Grammy-nominated artist revealed today that the context behind this particular record is even heavier than previously thought.

“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April,” he wrote in a tribute on Tumblr and Instagram. “He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

Richardson, who served as chief of staff at the Studio Museum In Harlem and chair of the American Alliance of Museums’ Accreditation Commission, was a “visionary leader in the museum world,” according to an industry tribute. Frequent Stevens-collaborator Nico Muhly also posted his own tribute to Richardson in May, writing “There are no words to express adequately the depth of our loss and our gratitude for his life.”

While Stevens has never publicly addressed his sexuality or romantic life before, Richardson did attend the 2018 Oscars, where Stevens performed his song “Mystery of Love” from the film Call Me By Your Name (via Pitchfork).

In his dedication, Stevens continued:

I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between. If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

Earlier this year, Stevens was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome that left him hospitalized and relearning how to walk. Yesterday, the singer revealed in a Tumblr post that he was finally being released from the hospital. “Looks like I’m getting out of here tomorrow. I’ll continue the work at home and in outpatient therapy,” he wrote. “[T]hanks for all your prayers and well wishes. Pray for the peace of the world. Be well. Be safe. Be yourself.”

Javelin is available to stream today.