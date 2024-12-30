SZA warns more songs, mixes, and updates are coming to LANA Now that LANA has hit the top of the charts, SZA is updating the recently released re-release of her two-year-old record. LANA 2.1 comes out January 6.

Sending yet another distress call from her X account, SZA announced that even more songs and mixes are coming to the recently released LANA, the deluxe version of her Grammy-winning 2022 LP, SOS. The presumably even more deluxe re-release will be updated on January 6.

“Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday,” the alien bug lady from the “Drive” video wrote on X. “Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep yall in the loop. Thank yall for your patience.”

Make no mistake, LANA is already out following nearly two years of delays. It’s also a big stinkin’ hit. Per Variety, the extended SOS is no. 1 on Billboard for the first time since March 2023, bringing the album to 11 total weeks at the top of the charts. That 22-month gap between number ones is the longest in Billboard history. That’s all the more impressive, considering SZA’s post implies that the current version of LANA is still in beta. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Never buy an album until after the second update. We’re holding out for SOS Deluxe: LANA (2.1.2).

