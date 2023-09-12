Taryn Manning is asking the public to give grace to her friend Danny Masterson, and she’s going about it in the most confusing way possible. Her latest defense somehow involves calling the handling of a rape plotline for her character on Orange Is The New Black “abusive.” How that relates exactly to her friendship with Masterson is unclear, but somehow the subjects are connected.

“On Orange Is the New Black, which most people know me for, thinking that that’s my only project, it was written that I was raped. I was raped on the show, remember?” Manning said in a since-deleted video on Instagram (per Entertainment Weekly). “No one ever told me that, when I had to hit the press, the amount of the wall I’d be up against. ‘So what was it like to be raped on the show?’ The most divisive, pervasive topic on the planet, and I had to stand up and be the spokesperson for rape. That’s abusive to me.”

“Nobody ever told me what I would be up against. You just dropped that on me in that season, you just dropped it on me. ‘Oh, she’s just going to get raped, you’re just going to have to deal with it in the press.’ How abusive that was,” she said. The Netflix alum reportedly noted that she was only making this video in response to her previous video about Masterson, and stressed that she was “not saying Danny is innocent.”

“Don’t come at me, that I’m the problem. I’m sitting here having compassion for someone that’s going to jail for the rest of your lives, and you’re still not satisfied, because you’re haters and [you’re] demons,” she said of her relationship to Masterson. “What if we remember him as our friend? What if we didn’t know that he had this tendency inside of him? What if we remember the history of our friend... is it wrong to know that that’s our friend, and that’s somebody that’s not just all bad and not all good, as you’re not all bad and you’re not all good?”

Manning made similar remarks in another Instagram video, in which she accused the public of humiliating “somebody that I actually really loved and cared for.” Masterson “made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering,” she said (via Jezebel). “There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are.”

Manning also criticized Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for “backpedaling” their support for Masterson, and even accused Kutcher of outing her before she was ready during a segment on Punk’d. (The prank involved a faux-red carpet interview in which she was asked if she was sexually attracted to women, to which she replied “no.”) Per Newsweek, Manning said the prank “traumatized her.” She wrote in her caption, “ No joke. Something I had not been okay with being I guess a bisexual lady. … I was a child. Seriously dude. Stick up for people for once.”