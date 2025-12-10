Baz Luhrmann is bringing Elvis Presley In Concert to IMAX
The teaser for the epicly titled EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert promises long-lost footage of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
The suspicious minds who believed Baz Luhrmann wasn’t done with Elvis were right. The director of 2022’s Elvis, the kaleidoscopic biopic about an R&B singer who’s… white, is bringing those rhinestones to IMAX. Released earlier today, the teaser trailer for EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert reaffirms the belief that Elvis lives, and we have Luhrmann’s biopic to thank. According to the trailer, during the production of Elvis, Luhrmann discovered long-lost footage of Presley’s legendary Las Vegas residency, which began in 1969 and ran into the next decade. The resulting documentary concert film is that EPiC footage, as well as unseen material and outtakes from the documentaries Elvis: That’s the Way It Is and Elvis On Tour.