Baz Luhrmann is bringing Elvis Presley In Concert to IMAX

The suspicious minds who believed Baz Luhrmann wasn’t done with Elvis were right. The director of 2022’s Elvis, the kaleidoscopic biopic about an R&B singer who’s… white, is bringing those rhinestones to IMAX. Released earlier today, the teaser trailer for EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert reaffirms the belief that Elvis lives, and we have Luhrmann’s biopic to thank. According to the trailer, during the production of Elvis, Luhrmann discovered long-lost footage of Presley’s legendary Las Vegas residency, which began in 1969 and ran into the next decade. The resulting documentary concert film is that EPiC footage, as well as unseen material and outtakes from the documentaries Elvis: That’s the Way It Is and Elvis On Tour.

“During the making of Elvis, from very early on in my process, I had the privilege to access the studio’s vaults deep in the salt mines of Kansas, where troves of old film negatives are stored,” Luhrmann told Deadline in January. “We were astonished by the sheer volume of unused footage from Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, the film of Elvis’ legendary 1970 Summer Festival in Las Vegas – all shot on anamorphic 35mm – and also from Elvis’s road concert film from two years later, Elvis On Tour. Equally exciting was that we found not only picture that has never been seen at this quality but also rare behind-the-scenes audio that had been feared lost, especially some fascinating recordings of Elvis telling stories from his own life in his own words.”

EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert will have a one-week IMAX-only engagement beginning February 20, 2026, and will open in theaters worldwide on February 27.