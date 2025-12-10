Previews of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey may wash ashore in 70mm IMAX very soon A six-minute prologue to The Odyssey may appear before 70mm IMAX screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another this month.

Every day, we get a bit closer to Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. Although some opening-night screenings sold out approximately six months ago, a sample of Nolan’s siren song may be heard very soon in IMAX 70mm. Per Deadline, Universal is Trojan-horsing a six-minute prologue of Odysseus’ journey onto IMAX 70mm screenings next month, with the outlet expecting it before the re-releases of Sinners and One Battle After Another. They also note that a shortened preview will tag along to IMAX screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.