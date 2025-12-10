Previews of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey may wash ashore in 70mm IMAX very soon

A six-minute prologue to The Odyssey may appear before 70mm IMAX screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another this month.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 9, 2025 | 11:08pm
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
Film News The Odyssey
Previews of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey may wash ashore in 70mm IMAX very soon

Every day, we get a bit closer to Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. Although some opening-night screenings sold out approximately six months ago, a sample of Nolan’s siren song may be heard very soon in IMAX 70mm. Per Deadline, Universal is Trojan-horsing a six-minute prologue of Odysseus’ journey onto IMAX 70mm screenings next month, with the outlet expecting it before the re-releases of Sinners and One Battle After Another. They also note that a shortened preview will tag along to IMAX screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Despite the anticipation for the film, Universal has done a great job withholding any of the IMAX footage that Nolan has been touting in the press. The Odyssey will be the first movie ever shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film cameras. However, the studio has yet to release anything online other than a picture of Matt Damon, which risks becoming this year’s The Whale publicity shot. Universal released a teaser trailer for The Odyssey earlier this year, attached to Jurassic World Rebirth, but the studio has yet to officially release it online. We say officially because YouTube is currently swimming in AI-generated versions of the trailer, which may be great for Odysseus’ raft but terrible for those wanting to see some footage of this thing.

 
Join the discussion...
 