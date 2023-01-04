Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

The Last Of Us’ Pedro Pascal says Mandalorian similarities are "a fun fantasy to fulfill" for him

Pedro Pascal says his characters on The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian are "the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine"

By
Mary Kate Carr
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Last Of Us, Mandalorian similarities are a "fun fantasty" for Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Is Pedro Pascal getting typecast as the older, stronger protector for a young, vulnerable charge? If so, he doesn’t mind at all. Despite surface-level similarities between the titular character on The Mandalorian and the character Joel in The Last Of Us adaptation (premiering January 15, 2023 on HBO), Pascal “wanted the part so badly it literally scared him that it might not work out,” according to a new feature on the series in The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
00:59
Now playing
What's on this week
September 19, 2022
01:00
Now playing
The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
September 16, 2022

The actor tells the outlet that the comparison between Joel and The Mandalorian “definitely came to mind,” but “as I [got familiar with the game], I noticed there are so many things I’ve seen that visually or thematically reference The Last of Us. Like [the 2017 X-Men movie] Logan. And yes, the trope has been used in so many different ways—you can go back to [the manga series] Lone Wolf and Cub, you can go to Paper Moon. But as far as Mandalorian and The Last of Us existing in close proximity, for me, it’s the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine.”

For the record, co-showrunner Craig Mazin disagrees that the two are the same: “The Mandalorian is interacting with a mute, adorable creature—and I love that show. But interacting with a teenager is complicated. Also, the fact they have him covered in a helmet is a huge factor.”

Advertisement

Fair enough, but Pascal can see the throughline in his own performances. “There is something interesting there,” he says. “You start to recognize a thread between your characters that you didn’t necessarily look for, but got cast in. I don’t have kids. I’ve only learned through these characters how painfully vulnerable one becomes and how much your life depends on their life being OK. It’s a fun fantasy to fulfill, and I’ll play as many dads as I can get.”

NewsNewswire