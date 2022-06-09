The year is sometime in the 1990s, and the space race to Mars is underway. To be the first to plant the flag, NASA has its work cut out for them, competing against the Soviet Union and a private space company run by a cold billionaire. Meanwhile, the U.S. government and much of its citizenry see value in space exploration.
Obviously, we’re not talking about our reality (we think). We’re talking about Apple TV+’s supremely underrated For All Mankind, the space-based alternate history that imagines the USA and the USSR still battling for control over the skies. And in season three, everyone has their eyes on the red planet.
Well, almost everyone. This exclusive clip from the upcoming season of For All Mankind has nothing to do with Mars. It’s all about that big wheel of cheese in the sky: the moon. Here, Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) gives one lucky astronaut the chance of a lifetime.
The whole thing has a very Halt And Catch Fire vibe, which, as far as we’re concerned, is a very high compliment. It might just be Wrenn Schmidt’s look that’s giving that impression. But this show shoots much higher than Halt, literally. Here’s the synopsis for season three:
The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
The season premiere of For All Mankind lands on Apple TV+ on June 10. New episodes will be available every Friday through August 10.