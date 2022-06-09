The year is sometime in the 1990s, and the space race to Mars is underway. To be the first to plant the flag , NASA has its work cut out for them, competing against the Soviet Union and a private space company run by a cold billionaire . Meanwhile, the U.S. government and much of its citizenry see value in space exploration.



Obviously, we’re not talking about our reality (we think). We’re talking about Apple TV+’s supremely underrated For All Mankind, the space-based alternate history that imagines the USA and the USSR still battling for control over the skies. And i n season three, everyone has their eyes on the red planet.



Well, almost everyone. T his exclusive clip from the upcoming season of For All Mankind has nothing to do with Mars. It’s all about that big wheel of cheese in the sky: the moon. Here, Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) gives one lucky astronaut the chance of a lifetime.



The whole thing has a very Halt And Catch Fire vibe, which, as far as we’re concerned, is a very high compliment. It might just be Wrenn Schmidt’s look that’s giving that impression. But this show shoots much higher than Halt, literally . Here ’s the synopsis for season three:

The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Advertisement

The season premiere of For All Mankind lands on Apple TV+ on June 10. New episodes will be available every Friday through August 10.

