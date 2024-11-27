The Weeknd's next (and maybe final) album will arrive next year Hold Up Tomorrow is set to drop on January 24, 2025.

The Weeknd’s next album—which might be his last album—is dropping in 2025. The pop star announced today that his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, will be released on January 24, 2025. To celebrate the new record he’s putting on a one-night-only show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where he’ll be “debuting never-before-seen production,” according to a press release: “The stage will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience.”

Tickets for the Rose Bowl show will be available starting Monday, December 2 at 10 AM P.T. on The Weeknd’s website. (A select number of premium tickets are also being made available for Cash App Visa Card customers, who will additionally get a 20 percent discount on all official merch on-site at the stadium). Among the other goodies to go along with the album cycle is a collector’s edition vinyl collaboration with Frank Miller, the comic book artist known for classics like Sin City, 300, and Batman: Year One.

Officially, Hold Up Tomorrow marks the conclusion of The Weeknd’s trilogy of albums that includes After Hours and Dawn FM. Unofficially, it’s been speculated that it might mark the conclusion of The Weeknd’s career. That isn’t to say the artist—real name Abel Tesfaye—will be retiring from music, but he has indicated a desire to retire “The Weeknd” moniker. The visuals released so far in the lead-up to the new record have had apocalyptic vibes, with representations of Abels past, present, and future. The “Dancing In The Flames” video depicted the singer getting into a car accident and concluded as he was taken away in an ambulance, perhaps a manifestation of his stated desire “to kill The Weeknd.”

Hold Up Tomorrow debuts just over a week before the Grammy Awards, which The Weeknd previously pledged to permanently boycott. (He is nominated this year in his capacity as a featured artist on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “We Still Don’t Trust You.”) More recently, Tesfaye took aim at one of the biggest music industry publications, Billboard, for its exclusion of Lana Del Rey on its Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list. Perhaps his dissatisfaction with industry institutions is part of his motivation to kill The Weeknd—or maybe this is all just a marketing scheme. Either way, we’ll know more when the album releases next year.