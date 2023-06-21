What do one of America’s oldest music publications and milk’s favorite cookie have in common? Beef with The Weeknd over The Idol, apparently. After gleefully calling out Rolling Stone earlier this year over an exposé they published on The Idol, the series’ star and co-creator has started up another spat with a legacy brand: Oreo cookies.

It all began (as so many surreally ridiculous online beefs do) in the replies of a viral tweet from account @SaintHoax. The tweet goofs on The Idol’s occupancy of HBO’s coveted Sunday night slot by comparing the series’ to Kristen Wiig’s infamous ugly duckling Saturday Night Live character Dooneese. In the replies, the official Oreos Twitter joined in on the roast, writing “where’s the lie” and prompting a taunting quote-tweet response from The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye): “Don’t make me dunk you in some milk.”

If this were any old tale of tension between an eager multi-hyphenate and a popular cookie brand, it might end there. But after Tesfaye investigated further, he discovered that the official Oreo handle had actually dosed out The Idol disses before, replying “finally some good news” to a since-debunked tweet from the account @PopCrave stating that The Idol would not be receiving a renewal (HBO has since clarified that no decision on a second season has been made as of yet). “Oh fuck,” Tesfaye quote-tweeted alongside a laughing-crying face emoji, “they been talkin shit.”

Ultimately, Tesfaye decided (after getting a few tweets in) that the battle wasn’t worth losing a tried and true relationship over. “Naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories…” Tesfaye tweeted, alongside a screenshot of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) happily sipping on a glass of bubbly. “I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.” If Tesfaye’s decision to bury the hatchet by tweeting multiple times at a cookie brand is a strategy to reflect how he totally, definitely doesn’t care about the haters (human and baked good alike)... mission not accomplished.