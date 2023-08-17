Last seen at their 2002 Rock ’n’ Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, Talking Heads will take the stage for the first time in two decades at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, anyone hoping for a full performance will stay hungry. Perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime reunion, the band will be in conversation with Spike Lee and premiere the 4k restoration of Jonathan Demme’s legendary concert film Stop Making Sense. But wait, t here’s more! Stop Making Sense will be getting a short IMAX and theatrical run as well.

Most surprisingly, though, after nearly half a century of reportedly treating his bandmates like garbage, David Byrne admitted to People that maybe he could stand to be a little nicer to Tina, Chris, and Jerry. Byrne confessed that he was “not pleasant to be around” and that he “acted like a tyrant” in the Talking Heads days. That’s certainly some growth, especially considering bassist Tina Weymouth’s assessment of Byrne: “A man incapable of returning friendship.” Today, Byrne says he’s “learned to relax.”



“I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do,” he said.

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves because this is all very exciting, but mending these interpersonal rifts might open the door to them performing for the first time since 2002. Drummer Chris Frantz, whose book Remain In Love reveals the extent of Byrne’s toxic behavior in the band, has never been quiet about where they left off. In 2000, he described his last interaction with Byrne in Rolling Stone:

It would be nice if it could happen because, unlike many of our contemporaries, we’re all still alive. The last time I spoke with David, it was regarding a reunion. First, he said, “Let me think about it, and I’ll get back to you.” I said, “Fine.” That was on a Friday night. The following Monday, I got an email saying, “I’ve told you before, and I’ll say it again for the last time. I will never reunite with the Talking Heads. Please don’t bring this up again.” This was 2003.

The conversation with Spike Lee will take place at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto on September 11, along with the premiere of the restoration. The event will stream globally in IMAX theaters, followed by an IMAX run on September 22 and a full theatrical run on September 29. Additionally, Rhino is releasing the full concert on vinyl and digital on August 18.