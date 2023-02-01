Movie star Tom Brady quits his side hustle (again)

Tom Brady, star and subject of the upcoming film 80 For Brady, has retired from professional football (again). The news comes exactly one year to the day from the last time the famed quarterback attempted to retire. He reversed that decision after 40 days to play what would be his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, he promises that the retirement will be “for good.”

The athlete shared his decision in a video posted to social media. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he said in the clip. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady says he wouldn’t change a thing, but one imagines that he probably un-retired in the first place in order to play one last Super Bowl. (He said, at the time of un-retirement, that he had “unfinished business” on the field.) Instead, this year’s Big Game will be a face-off between the Philadelphia Eagles (a team Brady faced twice in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, with one win and one loss) and the Kansas City Chiefs (a team Brady defeated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his last-ever Super Bowl ).

Like it or not (and many do not), Brady says goodbye to football (again) as the greatest player in the history of the National Football League. With seven wins, he has the most Super Bowl rings of any player, ever. Per a release from the Buccaneers, he’s the league’s all-time leader in wins (251), Pro Bowls (15), Super Bowl MVP Awards (5), completions (7,753), attempts (12,050), passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649).

Now, Brady will have time to really focus on his Hollywood career, beginning with 80 For Brady starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno (out in theaters this Friday, February 3!). He will soon film his Netflix roast for Greatest Roasts Of All Time (for which he is also a producer). And according to a previous Variety report, he is poised to join Fox Sports as a football analyst.