This rom-com trailer has it all: An all-star cast, a wholly improbable situation, and a lot of wine drinking (you know, to cope with your marriage!). In Michael Jacob’s next feature, Maybe I Do, we see Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy get caught up in a web of extramarital affairs.

Maybe I Do follows Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a couple. Allen doesn’t seem all too thrilled about the prospect of marriage and fears the level of commitment needed to build a life with someone. And why wouldn’t he? When sharing his concerns with his parents—played by Macy and Sarandon—he receives nothing but cynicism about love and the lasting bond of marriage. Oh, not to mention—both of his parents are in their own extramarital affairs.

These respective affairs bring us to Michelle’s parents, played by Keaton and Gere. Those two are also engaged in infidelity, with Allen’s parents of all people. Now the how and the why of all this wife swap is not shared, but let’s suspend our belief for a moment and say, “Sure, why not.” With all the plausibility of this set aside, the set of parents come together for a shared meal with their children, only to realize they do in fact know each other—intimately.

What follows is a lot of one-liners about how true love isn’t real, you should not like your spouse that much, and other things perpetuated by the miserable heterosexual marital complex. It’s definitely not a rom-com with a rosy view on meeting “the one,” but one that seeks to interrogate the meaning of marriage and why people stay together.

Maybe I Do | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Boy Meets World co-creator Jacobs managed to pull together some serious rom-com royalty for the film, with Gere and Keaton both veterans of the genre. Roberts has carved out a space for herself within the world of rom-coms over the years, and this is the second film she’s starred in opposite Bracey, following 2020's Holidate.

Maybe I Do is set to arrive in theaters nationwide on January 27, 2023.