The last season of Vanderpump Rules was a bloodbath. Relationships were destroyed. Lives were ruined. James Kennedy opened for Kascade. It was all a little too much for Bravoholics to take as they set about getting revenge for America’s preeminent scored woman, Ariana Madix. But as the dust settled on the Scandoval, Raquel “Rachel” Leviss got the last word on the show’s most exciting and watched season. Since then, the show’s cast has begun softening on her—likely in hopes of luring the woman who brought the show back from the brink back to filming. Despite the backlash, Raquel is, perhaps, the most consequential cast member since Schena Shay hooked up with Brandi Glanville’s husband and kicked this enterprise into gear. But as the past, present, and future servers of SUR prepare to start filming Pump’s 11th season, one cast member is feeling a little anxious about the whole thing: Lala Kent. Per Variety, Kent told an Amazon l ivestream that the new season starts filming Wednesday, and “it’s giving me anxiety.”

“I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again,’ she said. “We usually have so much time to process—things change a lot—but nope.”

The difference between this and previous seasons is that season 10 was the first to have an extra episode due to Ariana discovering her longtime awful boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with Raquel. Also, it’s the first time jokes about the show were made during the White House Correspondents Dinner. “This is the first time it was: ‘Film a season. Oh wait, something really crazy happened. Pick back up cameras. Here’s nine episodes to watch by tomorrow before the reunion. Oh, and by the way, you only have X amount of weeks to chill before we start again.’”

Of course, that’s the nature of the beast. Being a reality TV star must be exhausting, what with all the screaming and scheming. Nevertheless, LaLa, who is in the middle of her own horrible divorce and scandal, isn’t “complaining.”

“I sit here like, ‘I’m so tired. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I’m nervous. I need a break.’ But I like to work. I thrive off of a schedule because I’m a Virgo.”

Nothing beats that Virgo energy. Except for Raquel, that is. Though it’s unclear if she’ll be there to make this season exciting or not. As of early June, Raquel was still unsure about her return despite her desire to continue on the show. We can’t go through seasons eight and nine again. We just can’t.