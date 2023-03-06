Wanna win your Oscar pool? Read this!

Tip # 5: Critics matter!

You wouldn’t assume that film critics have any say in who’ll win an Oscar since very few are members of any of the guilds that actually vote for the Oscars. But don’t count out the critics. The Critics Choice Awards have been in lockstep with the Academy more than 70 percent of the time—across all the main categories—for quite a while now. Why? We’ve got no idea. The CCA has been around for 27 years and have called it right on the following: 15 Best Picture winners, 18 Best Actors, 15 Best Actresses, 19 Supporting Actresses, 17 Supporting Actors, and 22 Best Directors. Last year, they predicted all four acting Oscar winners: Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Troy Kotsur, but went with The Power Of The Dog versus CODA for Best Picture. At last month’s Critics Choice Awards the winners included Everything Everywhere All At Once for Best Picture, Brendan Fraser for Best Actor, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director. All of them are serious contenders for Oscar gold. So don’t discount the critics when filling out your ballot. Or when sending Christmas cash: Critics don’t make a lot of money.

