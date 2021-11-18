Not even a month ago, we wrote about a rumored new video game from Warner Bros. that would combine a bunch of characters from the movies and TV shows it owns into a Space Jam: A New Legacy-style Super Smash Bros. clone called Multiversus—meaning that characters like Batman and Superman could fight Bugs Bunny and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Advertisement

Now, courtesy of IGN, we know that Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that Multiversus is both real and slightly more bizarre that we ever expected due to the inclusion of notable voice actors. Kevin Conroy will be voicing Batman and George Newbern will be Superman (for you Justice League Unlimited fans), with Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, John DiMaggio as Jake The Dog from Adventure Time, and Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny (he stepped into the rabbit’s big feet for the new Space Jam).

Oh, also, freakin’ Maisie Williams is coming back to voice Arya Stark from Game Of Thrones in this wacky game for kids. That means you’ll finally be able to settle any arguments about whether one of Westeros’ greatest assassins can beat Tom and Jerry in a fight.

The game is what you call a “platform fighter” (a.k.a. a Smash Bros.), and it will be free-to-play with unlockable character skins and emotes. More characters will be added and announced, but the current list is: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy (complete with Dragon Ball powers like in that meme) , Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Jake The Dog, Finn The Human, Steven Universe, Garnet, Tom and Jerry, and an original character called Reindog that no one will choose to play as.

That’s a lot of DC stuff, but there are a few notably absent licenses. WB owns Lord Of The Rings and Harry Potter, sure, but—as we pointed out when Mortal Kombat started throwing spaghetti at the wall like this—you can go deeper than that with this company . We still want Ross from Friends, we still want B.A. Baracus, and (god help us) we still want Rick Sanchez.

Multiversus will be available next year on consoles and PC, and you can see a trailer below.

