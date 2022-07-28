After shooting was delayed by the pandemic, the wait for season two of Los Espookys is nearly over. HBO has shared that the beloved horror comedy will finally start up again in September, along with a teaser for the six new episodes.

Los Espookys Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO

The group of horror-loving friends have already dealt with sea spirits and haunted mirrors, but new oddities await. The official synopsis reads:

...season two finds our charismatic Los Espookys leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula’s well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo’s ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed.

Yep, just totally regular stuff that also involves digging up a dead body and people turning into ice! The trailer promises that season two will be “More Espookier than before,” and it looks like the show’s distinctive aesthetic has been taken to new, glittery heights.

Co-creator and Saturday Night Live vet Torres is known for using quirky objects to bring out his sense of humor–see his comedy special My Favorite Shapes–and that’s certainly in full effect here. In one shot in the trailer, he’s seen using a tiny blue plastic recorder to summon a horse, and in another, he dons a sparkly cape and a headpiece with a model staircase on it.

Los Espookys was also co-created by Fabrega and Armisen. Season two will feature guest appearances from Isabella Rossellini, Yalitza Aparicio, and Kim Petras.

Season two of Los Espookys premieres on HBO on September 16. The first season is available on HBO Max.