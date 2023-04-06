Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Michael J. Fox opens up about his Parkinson's journey in the trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

The new Apple TV Plus documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie looks at the life and career of the Back To The Future star

By
Katie Chow
Michael J. Fox in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Michael J. Fox in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Graphic: Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his life and career in a new documentary. Directed by Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie tells the Back To The Future star’s story through interviews, archival footage from his filmography, and recreations of pivotal moments from his life.

The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
“I was big, I was bigger than bubblegum,” Fox says of his rise to fame in the documentary’s new trailer.

The film also sees the actor reflecting on his journey with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with the degenerative illness in 1991, at the age of 29.

“I told [wife Tracy Pollan] the news,” he recalls. “‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering. No one outside of my family knew.”

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Fox did not publicly disclose his condition until 1998, when he was the star of Spin City. After completing 100 episodes of the series in 2000, he took a hiatus from acting to focus on advocacy work. He went on to establish The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022.

“All the hiding was shaking me awake,” he says. “To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go out and do things is to quit.”

When the film premiered at Sundance earlier this year, The A.V. Club described it as “joyous and appropriately emotional” as well as “a work of empowerment and empathy.”

In the relatively short time it’s been around, Apple TV+ has built up a strong catalog of documentaries, including Beastie Boys Story, Boys State, The Velvet Underground, and Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The streamer is also premiering Boom! Boom! The World Vs. Boris Becker tomorrow.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie launches on Apple TV+ on May 12.