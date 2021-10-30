“This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas
This seems a little on the nose, but go with me here—it’s got to be “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s not because I watched that movie as a kid or anything, because weirdly, I did not. Instead, it’s because of how prevalent it is at Halloween events out where I live in L.A. Since moving here almost four years ago, I’ve heard it hundreds of times at haunted hayrides, kids’ parties, and different events. I’ve actually grown to kind of love it, which is good, because now my kids are into it, so I anticipate hearing it year-round. [Marah Eakin]