“The Killing Moon,” Echo & The Bunnymen

Shoutout to the second Echo & The Bunnymen reference on this list—and to my husband, who enjoys listening to WLUW, Loyola’s college station, while making dinner. I appreciate his musical kitchen soundtrack because the DJs all sound hungover, just like when I was in school. So I’m cribbing this from one of those DJs, who recently played this song during a Halloween-themed hour. I thought it was a great add, as “The Killing Moon” is undeniably creepy, succumbing to the power of a love you can’t control, as you know your fate is inevitable: “Under blue moon, I saw you / So soon you’ll take me.” Is the object of affection here a vampire? Death itself? Even Ian McCulloch isn’t saying: “It’s about everything, from birth to death to eternity and God—whatever that is—and the eternal battle between fate and the human will.’” Okay, that doesn’t really clear anything up… just adding to the mystery of this great Halloween song. [Gwen Ihnat]