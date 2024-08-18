What's on TV this week—Homicide: Life On The Street hits streaming, Evil ends Plus, true-crime docuseries, a James Cameron-produced deep dive, and more

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Homicide: Life On The Street (Peacock, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)



Twenty-five years after its finale, NBC’s police drama Homicide: Life On The Street heads to Peacock. The show, which was created by Paul Attanasio and based on David Simon’s nonfiction book, follows the Baltimore PD as it copes with criminals and tries to maintain peace in the city. Premiering in 1993, the series was a breakout for the late-great Andre Braugher, who won multiple awards for his performance as Detective Frank Pembleton. The cast also includes Daniel Baldwin, Richard Belzer, Melissa Leo, Jon Polito, Jon Seda, Ned Beatty, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Evil (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



All Evil things must pass: Robert and Michelle King’s singular horror drama wraps after four seasons. The CBS original moved to Paramount+ for season two—and got increasingly weirder, cooler, and fun as it went on. In its final few episodes, Evil has openly embraced demons, monsters, and angels in quite a meta way, so hopefully the finale delivers on that buildup. The ensemble features Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Andrea Martin, Patrick Brammall, and Wallace Shawn. Look out for coverage of the show later this week.

Hidden gems

Untold: The Murder Of Air McNair (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Untold: The Murder Of Air McNair delves into the killing of NFL MVP quarterback Steve “Air” McNair and his lover, Sahel “Jenny” Kazemi. The two were found dead in Nashville from gunshot wounds in a discovery that shocked their family, fans, and community.

Face To Face With Scott Peterson (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



The three-episode docuseries Face To Face With Scott Peterson features Peterson’s first on-camera interviews 20 years after he was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn child in a headlines-grabbing trial. Director Shareen Anderson chats with him, his family members, Modesto PD detectives, and reporters who covered the case.

More good stuff

OceanXplorers (Nat Geo, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



James Cameron co-produces this six episode docuseries about his true passion: ocean exploration. The Nat Geo endeavor goes aboard Ocean X’s state-of-the-art, technologically advanced vessel as a hand-picked team of researchers and innovators travel to the coasts of the Bahamas and Norway to chart underwater ecosystems.

The Anonymous (USA, Monday 10 p.m.)



The producers behind The Traitors present The Anonymous, a new reality series in which 12 players manipulate and mislead each other for a prize of $100,000. (They sure have a type, huh?) The competitors here live in close quarters but get hideouts where they can scheme and influence to get ahead, with the challenge to remain anonymous throughout.

Industry (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Time Bandits (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere)

That ’90s Show (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three)