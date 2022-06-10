Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Blast off for Mars in For All Mankind

Friday, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m.: One of the best shows on Apple TV+ thankfully returns for a third season, and this time For All Mankind is ready to jet off to the Red Planet. Set in the mid-’90s, this historical fiction space drama will now follow NASA astronauts as they attempt to beat Russian cosmonauts to the red planet. After their gunfight on the moon in the second season’s excellent finale, absolutely anything is possible, right? The A.V. Club will provide weekly recaps this season on For All Mankind.

2. It’s (almost) your last chance for a Peaky Blinders fix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: At long last, American viewers will get to finish Peaky Blinders, which ends with its sixth and final season. (Steven Knight’s beloved British crime drama already aired in the U.K. earlier this year.) The show follows the activities of the titular gang right after World War I. Cillian Murphy playing their leader, Thomas Shelby. And don’t worry too much about PB “ending”: In lieu of a seventh season, we’ll get a Peaky Blinders movie next year.



3. Vampires fall in love in First Kill

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: V.E. Schwab adapts her short story of the same name, which follows a vampire named Juliette, who belongs to a powerful family and needs to make, yes, her first kill. She sets her sights on Calliope, a new girl in town, who turns out to be a vampire hunter. Before you know it, they fall in love, and a whole new version of Romeo and Juliet is born. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s interview with Schwab and First Kill’s showrunner.

4. Netflix drops a tribute to Bob Saget

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: This comedy special is dedicated to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died in January. The event was filmed in Los Angeles and features appearances from John Stamos, John Mayer, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and others.

5. Zahn McClarnon leads Dark Winds

AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.: This 1970s-set Western noir stars McClarnon as a pensive Navajo Nation cop tasked with solving brutal murders and a bunch of other crimes, all while handling a rookie officer, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). The show pulls back the curtain on Indigenous communities and boasts a writers’ room comprised fully of Native Americans. Dark Winds will debut with two new episodes, and the remaining four will roll out weekly. (Check out The A.V. Club’s review.)

6. The underrated drama Evil returns

Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: If you aren’t watching Evil already, what are you waiting for? Created by Robert and Michelle King, the horror drama follows—and this is not the opener to a dumb joke—a priest, a psychologist, and a mechanic. The trio works for the church and is asked to determine whether its clients are really experiencing miracles or hauntings. The third season consists of 10 episodes, and the cast includes Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Mike Colter, and Michael Emerson.