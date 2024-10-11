6 things to watch on TV this weekend Alfonso Cuarón's series hits Apple TV+, Ariana Grande returns to SNL, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett team up in Disclaimer

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Four years after Mrs. America, Cate Blanchett returns to TV in this highly-anticipated project from writer-director Alfonso Cuarón. The actor plays a revered documentary journalist who discovers she’s the main character of a novel by an unknown author (Kevin Kline) that exposes her secrets. The cast of this London-set limited series also includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Louis Patridge, Lesley Manville, Leila George, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

2. Ariana Grande makes her Wicked return to SNL

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Ariana Grande, who was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, comes back to Studio 8H to host the show in anticipation of her upcoming musical Wicked. Tonight, the multi-hyphenate is joined by none other than Stevie Nicks. Check out The A.V. Club‘s recap of the evening on Sunday morning.

3. Laura Dern goes full rom-com in Lonely Planet



Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Hailing from Susannah Grant, who last worked with Netflix on the terrific show Unbelievable, Lonely Planet follows a novelist (Laura Dern) suffering from writer’s block who travels to Morocco to reinvigorate her mind—and, as it turns out, fall headfirst for someone much younger than her (Liam Hemsworth).

4. The Last Of The Sea Women dives deep

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Activist Malala Yousafzai makes her film-producing debut with the documentary The Last Of The Sea Women. (She already made her acting one in We Are Lady Parts season two, which we highly recommend.) Here, director Sue Kim shines a spotlight on a vanishing group of older South Korean women divers (known as “haenyeo”) who harvest seafood for their communities.

5. Get freaked out by Mr. Crocket

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Keep this one away from the kids. Brandon Epsy directs the 1993-set horror film Mr. Crocket, in which the titular children’s show host (Elvis Nolasco) steps out of TV screens to kidnap unsuspecting young ones and kill their parents in the process. But Mr. Crocket meets his match when a brave mom (Jerrika Hinton) tries to get her son back.

6. Heather McMahan talks about being a Breadwinner

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In Breadwinner, Heather McMahan’s hourlong special for Hulu, the comedian and podcast host discusses, yes, supporting her husband financially, as well as wedding planning, grief, and coping with her in-laws.