What We Do In The Shadows season four (FX): Premieres July 12

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX

The season three finale of What We Do In The Shadows left us with lots of questions, mostly revolving around what the fuck is up with Baby Colin Robinson? After Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) around-the-world adventures, season four plops us right back into the vamp’s now decrepit home. Back on Staten Island, Laszlo (Matt Berry) dedicates himself to raising Baby Colin (Mark Proksch); Najda pursues a new business venture; and Nandor continues his search for the perfect wife. (Psst, the perfect husband is right there!) [Gabrielle Sanchez]