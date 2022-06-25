Summer TV continues to bring the goods in July. And what better way to kick things off than with the highly anticipated end to season four of Stranger Things, before moving on to an intriguing video game adaptation, a British crime thriller, and—believe it or not—yet another show set in the Pretty Little Liars universe? Read on for The A.V. Club’s picks for the month, which also include two wilderness survival dramas for Yellowjackets fans, an Issa Rae-produced HBO series, and, of course, Better Call Saul’s conclusion.
Stranger Things season four, volume 2 (Netflix): Premieres July 1
Are you ready to cue up Kate Bush’s “Running Up The Hill” one more time? Stranger Things returns with the final two episodes of season four, in which we’ll find out whether our favorite Hawkins gang will a) finally, properly reunite and b) defeat Vecna together. How will Hopper, Joyce, and Murray make it back to the U.S.? How will Steve and the gang get out of the Upside Down, as already revealed in this trailer? Will El’s powers be the saving grace once more? All these questions and more will be answered in the movie-length outings. Brace yourself: The season finale is 2 hours and 20 minutes. But we trust the Duffer Brothers to deliver a satisfying ending during this time, right? Right? [Saloni Gajjar]
The Terminal List (Prime Video): Premieres July 1
After a mission goes wrong and a bunch of fellow Navy SEALs are killed, Chris Pratt’s James Reece tries to return to civilian life while struggling with PTSD … until a conspiracy involving his botched mission surfaces that puts him and his family in danger. The Terminal List also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, JD Pardo, Riley Keough, and Jai Courtney, and much like the Jack Ryan series, it looks like a proper bullet-filled high-stakes action thriller. Prime Video is certainly building out its brand post this year’s Reacher, huh? [Sam Barsanti]
Maggie (Hulu): Premieres July 6
What happens when a psychic accidentally witnesses her own future? Well, that’s exactly what Maggie will tell us. The drama, which was originally supposed to air on ABC earlier this year, is led by Rebecca Rittenhouse, who plays a prolific psychic who finds it hard to navigate a dating life considering her profession. Things go awry when she sees her own marriage to a new client, Ben (David Del Rio), while doing a reading for him. The next thing you know, Ben is moving into the neighboring house with his girlfriend. She really should’ve seen this coming, huh? The cast includes Angelique Cabral, Nichole Sakura, Chris Elliott, and Chloe Bridges. [Saloni Gajjar]
Trigger Point (Peacock): Premieres July 7
After acquiring British thrillers like The Capture and Vigil, Peacock continues to bulk up its genre library with Trigger Point. Created and written by Daniel Brierley, this crime drama follows Lana Washington (Vicky McLure), an ex-military bomb disposal operative known as Expo. She now heads the Metropolitan Police bomb squad and uses her skills to defeat terrorist threats. The six-episode first season also stars Adrian Lester, Manjinder Virk, Ralph Ineson, Tom Stokes, and Mark Stanley. [Saloni Gajjar]
Black Bird (Apple TV+): Premieres July 8
Created by crime writer Dennis Lehane (Shutter Island, Mystic River), Black Bird stars Taron Egerton as a guy with a chance to commute his 10-year prison sentence if he agrees to switch to a maximum security facility so he can befriend and snitch on an accused serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) who “dreams” of murdering young girls. The haunting mystery may be the most obvious hook here, but the cast is certainly worth tuning in for Egerton, Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. [Sam Barsanti]
Boo, Bitch (Netflix): Premieres July 8
America’s sweetheart Lana Condor returns to Netflix after the beloved To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise. The limited comedy series Boo, Bitch is about a high schooler living life to the fullest. The catch? She’s already dead. The afterlife here has its own unique set of rules, like how the more famous a ghost is, the longer they can stick around on Earth. Thus, the world’s first ghost influencer is born. [Mary Kate Carr]
Better Call Saul season six, part two (AMC): Premieres July 11
We have so many questions about where the last six episodes of Better Call Saul could go, especially after that devastating mid-season finale in May. But however Gilligan, Gould & Co. wrap up Jimmy (and Gene) and Kim and Lalo and the rest, we’re plenty excited. If the writing, direction, pacing, and performances stay as strong as they were in the first part of the season, it’ll out-do Breaking Bad’s final run. [Tim Lowery]
What We Do In The Shadows season four (FX): Premieres July 12
The season three finale of What We Do In The Shadows left us with lots of questions, mostly revolving around what the fuck is up with Baby Colin Robinson? After Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) around-the-world adventures, season four plops us right back into the vamp’s now decrepit home. Back on Staten Island, Laszlo (Matt Berry) dedicates himself to raising Baby Colin (Mark Proksch); Najda pursues a new business venture; and Nandor continues his search for the perfect wife. (Psst, the perfect husband is right there!) [Gabrielle Sanchez]
Resident Evil (Netflix): Premieres July 14
A reimagining of the world of the Resident Evil video games, the Netflix series takes place across several timelines in the immediate aftermath and disastrous post-apocalypse later-aftermath of the outbreak of a virus that turns people and animals into monsters—primarily zombies, since this is a Resident Evil thing. The show stars Lance Reddick as a new take on series villain Albert Wesker, trying (and apparently failing) to avert a future catastrophe, alongside Ella Balinska, Siena Agudong, Tamara Smart, and Turlough Convery. [Sam Barsanti]
The Rehearsal (HBO): Premieres July 15
Nathan Fielder is back—at least on camera. For the first time since his genius, deceptively deep series Nathan For You bowed out (anyone else remember when he talked with an A.V. Club staffer’s mom about the show during a Q&A at Chicago’s Athenaeum Theatre in 2017?), the multihyphenate stars in his own series. (Up until now, he’s been busy, among other things, executive producing another wholly unique television experience, How To With John Wilson.) There’s not much known about The Rehearsal—it’s about regular folks, yes, rehearsing for “big life moments”—but that’s all for the better. We cannot wait to dive into this thing blind. [Tim Lowery]
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max): Premieres July 21
Less than a year after the end of her groundbreaking comedy Insecure, an Issa Rae production is back on the small screen. In Rap Sh!t, high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) start a rap duo and set out to make it big, navigating friendship, fake fans, and foolishness against the sticky-hot backdrop of Miami. If Rae’s motor-mouthed awkward humor and Osman and KaMillion’s immediate chemistry aren’t enough to draw you in, know that City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT have production credits, and Rae also mans the soundtrack. [Hattie Lindert]
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max): Premieres July 28
The Pretty Little Liars universe exists by the code “two can keep a secret if one of them is dead,” but as far as spin-offs go, it seems that the reverse is true. That is, after two deaths (2014’s Ravenswood, anyone? Those three beautiful months of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists?), HBO Max seems to think it’s found the sole survivor. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a brand new group of teens, led by Bailee Madison, who find themselves tormented by their parent’s secrets. Weirdly relatable, no? [Hattie Lindert]
The Resort (Peacock): Premieres July 28
After executive producing Peacock’s Angelyne earlier this year, Sam Esmail returns to the streamer with the dark comedy The Resort. Created by Andy Siara, the show is led by two talented performers, Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper. (Who wouldn’t sign up to watch them together?) They play a married couple, Emma and Noah, who are vacationing in the Mayan Riviera for their tenth anniversary. While he’s been content with life, she doesn’t feel their marriage is advancing and hopes to rekindle the spark during the trip. They are then pulled into an unsolved mystery that took place 15 years ago which fully tests their marriage. Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Becky Ann Baker, and Luis Gerardo Méndez also star. [Saloni Gajjar]
Surface (Apple TV+): Premieres July 29
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is on quite a roll. After The Morning Show, The Dark Crystal: Age Of Renaissance, Loki, and The Girl Before, she now leads Apple TV+’s newest thriller. In the eight-episode Surface, set in San Francisco, she plays Sophie, who has suffered a traumatic head injury that leaves her with major memory loss. With the help of her loved ones, Sophie tries to piece together the truths about her life—and in the process finds herself in a love triangle full of dangerous twists. Stephan James, Ari Graynor, and François Arnaud are also part of the ensemble. [Saloni Gajjar]
Paper Girls (Prime Video): Premieres July 29
Based on the acclaimed comics by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is Newsies meets Stranger Things, or as The A.V. Club’s own Caitlin Rosberg once said: “Goonies plus Now And Then trapped in H.G. Wells’ nightmares.” The series follows a group of tween female friends in 1988 who, while on a routine paper route, find themselves enmeshed with a group of warring time travelers. Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza, Riley Lai Nelet, and Ali Wong make up the main cast. [Hattie Lindert]
Keep Breathing (Netflix): Premieres July 29
Melissa Barrera, the breakout Vida star who most recently become the new final girl thanks to Scream (5), leads the new Netflix thriller Keep Breathing. Created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, the survival drama follows Liz, a lawyer from New York City whose private plane crashes on a remote Canadian frontier. Invoking the spirit of Lost and Yellowjackets, Liz must battle her inner demons and the unforgiving wilderness in order to stay alive. [Saloni Gajjar]
More TV shows returning in July 2022
City On A Hill season three (Showtime, 07/10)
Tuca & Bertie season three (Adult Swim, 07/11)
Solar Opposites season three (Hulu, 07/13)
Virgin River season four (Netflix, 07/20)
Grown-ish season five (Netflix, 07/20)
American Horror Stories season two (FX on Hulu, 07/21)
Trying season three (Apple TV+, 07/22)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three (Disney+, 07/27)
