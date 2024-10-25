6 things to watch on TV this weekend Billy Crystal leads a new Apple TV+ series, Seth Meyers drops a stand-up special, and Bruce Springsteen hits the road.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Billy Crystal enters the streaming era with Before

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Fit for diehard fans of Billy Crystal and slow-moving dramas, Before is a psychological thriller from Sarah Thorp. In the 10-episode miniseries, child psychologist Eli (Crystal) is mourning the recent passing of his wife when a new patient (played by Jacobi Jupe) reveals that he has mysterious ties to Eli’s past. Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia, and Sakina Jaffrey co-star.

2. Seth Meyers is a Dad Man Walking

HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.: The host of NBC’s Late Night steps into HBO for his latest comedy special. In Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers mulls over his personal life, three kids, marriage, legacy, and more.

3. Netflix drops a killer thriller with Don’t Move

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Yellowstone‘s Kelsey Asbille stars in Don’t Move as a woman who is injected with a paralytic agent by an expert killer (played by Finn Wittrock). To save herself, she has to race against time in the wilderness before her body shuts down completely.

4. Go on tour with Bruce Springsteen

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The documentary Road Diary takes us behind the scenes with Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band as they prepare for a massive tour. Gear up for intimate rehearsals and backstage moments, interviews with the group, and rare archival clips.

5. A Sundance winners is finally available to stream

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Directed by Benjamin Ree, the emotional Norwegian documentary The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin, which on two awards at the Sundance Film Festival this year, chronicles gamer Mats Steen, who suffered from muscular dystrophy and died at the age of 25 in 2014.

6. Hellbound returns for round two

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: South Korean horror series Hellbound, which beat Squid Games‘ viewership numbers, is back for what is sure to be a freaky second season. The series takes place in the near future when, after an otherworldly entity arrives to condemn individuals to hell, two organizations struggle to gain power to take advantage of the situation.