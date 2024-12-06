6 things to watch on TV this weekend Margo Martindale stars in a heist comedy, Paul Mescal takes over SNL, and Sabrina Carpenter gets in the Christmas spirit.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Margo Martindale is a criminal queen in The Sticky

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Loosely inspired by real events, crime comedy The Sticky centers on Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a tough and desperate maple-syrup farmer who teams up with a disgraced mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and security guard (Guillaume Cyr) for a multi-million-dollar heist in Quebec. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is an EP on the show, guest stars. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

2. Paul Mescal graces Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Gladiator II star Paul Mescal makes his SNL hosting debut, so expect some kind of spoof on Ridley Scott’s recent film. Tonight he’s joined by musical guest Shaboozey. The A.V. Club‘s recap will publish on Sunday morning.

3. Has Fallen hits the small screen

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Gerard Butler’s action-movie franchise gets the TV treatment with Paris Has Fallen, an eight-episode spy drama in which a police officer (Tewfik Jallab) and M16 agent (Ritu Arya) try to thwart a terrorist before he attacks a high-profile political event.

4. Biggest Heist Ever exposes a shocking scam

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The true-crime doc Biggest Heist Ever chronicles Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan, a married couple who was recently sentenced to prison for laundering 11 billion dollars’ worth of stolen Bitcoin.

5. The Honey Trap is a wacky tale of romance and deceit

Paramount+ with Showtime, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Chris Moukarbel directs The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI, a documentary about Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert, who went from MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter and formed a complex relationship with an undercover agent.

6. Sabrina Carpenter trades espresso for eggnog

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Sabrina Carpenter presents A Nonsense Christmas concert special, in which she covers holiday songs with the help of guests like Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Quinta Brunson, Megan Stalter, Kali Uchis, Tyla, and Jillian Bell.