What's on TV this week—The Mandalorian, Survivor, The SAG Awards

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 26, to Thursday, March 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (YouTube, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Statue season continues with this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, the ceremony is pivoting from its longtime home on TNT/TBS and will instead air on—wait for it—Netflix’s YouTube channel. (Sure, we guess?) There’s no host this year either, but confirmed presenters include Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Emily Blunt, Zendaya, Adam Scott, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain, and Jason Bateman. The top nominees on the film side are Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees Of Inisherin, while The White Lotus, Better Call Saul, and Ozark scored the big nods in TV.

The Mandalorian (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

Pedro Pascal extends his remarkable run as The Mandalorian returns for season three on Disney+. The actor, who’s also currently leading the HBO hit The Last Of Us, continues his journey in the Star Wars universe with new episodes of The Mandalorian that follow Din Djarin’s adventures now that he’s reunited with Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history, and Mando crosses paths with old allies. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Survivor (CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.)

SURVIVOR 44 SNEAK PEEK

Survivor is back for its whopping 44th season. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the reality series follows 18 castaways who, as you know, inhabit an island and are forced to compete against each other in a series of challenges. Whoever, ahem, survives wins the million-dollar prize.

Hidden gems

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

A WHOLE LIFETIME WITH JAMIE DEMETRIOU | Trailer sub ita del comedy show Netflix

Here’s your chance to enjoy another Jamie Demetriou project, and who doesn’t love those? In the comedy special A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou, the star of Stath Lets Flats and The Afterparty takes viewers through his life stages via songs and skits, playing a different character on each step of the journey. The cast includes Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Katy Wix.

Wreck (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wreck | Official Trailer | Hulu

Wreck, a British slasher comedy set on a cruise ship, centers on 19-year-old Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), who infiltrates the crew hoping to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the vessel when she vanished, and Jamie ends up trying to solve murders on the ship that no one else seems to care much about.

True Lies (CBS, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

True Lies | Official Trailer | CBS

In Matt Nix’s True Lies, based on the hit 1994 James Cameron film of the same name, Steve Howey and She-Hulk’s Ginger Gonzaga take on the roles of Harry and Helen Tasker. The latter is a bored housewife in a rocky marriage who discovers her husband is an international spy, a reveal that sends the duo on some intense cases.



More good stuff

The Traitors: Reunion Special (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Traitors | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Andy Cohen knew you were missing The Traitors, so he quickly arranged for a reunion special. (We’ll miss you, Alan Cumming.) Here, season one contestants get together to discuss all the big moments and fights and hopefully answer some burning questions.

The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige (BET, Wednesday, 10 p.m)



‘The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige’ Teaser

In her TV talk show The Wine Down, legendary R&B singer and 2023 Grammy winner Mary J. Blige welcomes her friends Taraji P. Henson, 50 Cent, and Yung Miami for raw and unfiltered chats about their careers and relationships.

Can’t miss recaps

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:30 p.m.)

The Last Of Us (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)



The Bachelor (ABC, Monday, 8 p.m., season 27 premiere)

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (Bravo, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

Poker Face (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Party Down (Starz, Friday, 9 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Arriving now

The Blacklist (NBC, Sunday, 10 p.m., season 10 premiere)

Sex/Life (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Alaska Daily (ABC, Thursday, 10 p.m., season one winter premiere)

Ending soon

1923 (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Family Karma (Bravo, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC, Monday, 8 p.m., season one finale)

La Brea (NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m., two-hour season two finale)

The Real Housewives Of Miami (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season five finale)

Walker: Independence (The CW, Thursday, 9 p.m., season one finale)