5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Jason Katims presents another tearjerker with Dear Edward

Dear Edward — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: It’s a Friday Night Lights reunion! Sort of. Connie Britton leads Jason Katims’ emotional new drama, Dear Edward, starring opposite Colin O’Brien, Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, and Maxwell Jenkins. The show follows a young boy named Edward Adler, who survives a plane crash that kills his entire family and everyone else on board. He has to go live with his aunt, while the loved ones of those who died form a support group to cope with this tragedy. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

It’s not so much that Katims populates his shows with a cast of characters who tug at our heartstrings in decidedly different ways; it’s that he does so in a way that embraces the plurality required to tap into the empathy so much of contemporary pop culture finds almost too gauche nowadays

2. Internet’s daddy, Pedro Pascal, hosts Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal Takes a Lie Detector Test | Vanity Fair

NBC, 11:30 p.m.: It’s Pedro Pascal’s year, and for that, we’re thankful. The actor, who stars in HBO’s The Last Of Us and will return for The Mandalorian’s third season in March, takes his skills to Saturday Night Live this weekend. He’ll host the sketch series for the first time with musical guest Coldplay (it’s their seventh gig here). Let’s just hope SNL taps into Pascal’s excellent comedic timing.

3. Hulu presents true-crime doc Killing County

Killing County - Colin Kaepernick (Hulu Original) Trailer

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Produced by Colin Kaepernick and narrated by André Holland, Killing County is a three-part docuseries about police corruption and cover-ups. It centers on the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez, who was involved in a fatal shootout with Bakersfield Police Department officers in a hotel parking lot. Desperate to discover what really happened, his family soon learns they’re not alone in their quest for the truth.

4. Murder In Big Horn sheds light on the missing Indigenous women crisis

Murder in Big Horn (2023) Official Trailer | Documentary | SHOWTIME

Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Directed by Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin, the three-part Murder In Big Horn examines the circumstances surrounding multiple missing and killed Native American women in Montana. The cases are told through the perspectives of those involved, including families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement officers. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

If the show’s seismic revelations and recent precedent are any indication, maybe this could all result in a rare conviction. But in any event, Murder In Big Horn provides education on and promotes awareness of a pressing issue facing Native American women, and that feat alone makes it something of a must-watch.

5. Harlem is back for a second season

Harlem Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Created by Tracy Oliver, Harlem is comedy about four Black women who became friends while attending college. Now in their thirties and living in, yes, Harlem, they navigate their professional and personal lives together. The cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerry Johnson, Jasmine Guy, and Whoopi Goldberg.