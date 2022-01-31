Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 31. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl (NBC, 10 p.m.): Exactly one month after iconic actor Betty White died at the age of 99, NBC will air an hourlong special honoring her. The tribute will feature appearances from notable personalities including President Joe Biden, Jean Smart, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Goldie Hawn, Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Joel McHale, Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Mackie, and Ellen DeGeneres, among others. They will commemorate and discuss White’s trailblazing life and decades-long career. The hour will also include clips that capture her irreverent tone, spirit and, impeccable comedic timing. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Regular coverage

The Gilded Age (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Help (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer leads this British movie set during the pandemic. Comer plays healthcare worker Sarah, who works in a nursing home and forms an unlikely bond with Tony (Stephen Graham), a resident who suffers from early-onset dementia. When the lockdown occurs, Sarah and Tony’s relationship is put to the test under horrifying circumstances. The film, which was already released in the U.K. in September 2021, will finally be available in the U.S. on Acorn TV.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30 p.m., season-two finale): Kenan Thompson’s comedy wraps up its second season with this two-parter finale, “Moving Violation” and “Destroying Miami”—the latter being a Florida getaway for Kenan, Gary, Mika, Tami and Phil that turns complicated when potential romance enters the picture. (It’s also the episode for anyone intrigued by the phrase “Don Johnson, babysitter.”) The cast includes Thompson’s SNL co-star Chris Redd, along with Johnson, Kimrie Lewis, Dani and Dannah Lockett.