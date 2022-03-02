Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, March 2. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Against The Ice (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Peter Flinth, this Arctic adventure drama is based on Ejnar Mikkelsen’s book, Two Against The Ice. Nikolaj Coster-Walday plays Captain Mikkelsen, the leader of the 1909 Denmark Arctic Expedition. His goal is to disprove the United States’ claim to Northeast Greenland, based on the assumption that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces. Leaving his crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with inexperienced crew member Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

The two men succeed in finding the proof that Greenland is one island, but returning to the ship takes longer and is much harder than expected. They battle starvation, fatigue, and a polar bear attack only to later find out that their ship was crushed in the ice and the camp is abandoned. Their only hope now is to be rescued and hold on to their reality. Coster-Waldau also reunites with fellow Lannister and Game Of Thrones star Charles Dance, who plays Neergaard, who charges Mikkelsen with recovering the records from the expedition.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m., 9 p.m., season-three finale): Oh, it’s Batweek alright. Not only does the new The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson hit theaters, but Batwoman wraps up its third season. In the final hour, titled “Are We Having Fun Yet?,” Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her panicked team race against time to save Gotham from Marquis’ nefarious plans. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary (Nicole Kang) makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer.

Savage Rhythm (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Juliana Barrera, this Colombian musical series centers on two dancers—Karina (Greeicy Rendón) and Antonia (Paulina Dávila)—who live on opposite sides of the tracks but share a mutual passion for dance.