Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Disenchanted presents Princess Amy Adams once more

Disenchanted | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: What’s more comforting than a Disney musical starring Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey? The four of them reprising their Enchanted roles in Disenchanted, the sequel which takes place 15 years after Giselle and Robert’s “happily ever after.” The couple moves from Manhattan to suburban Monroeville in search of a fairy-tale life, but Giselle’s dreams are crushed when the town’s queen bee makes her life hell. She turns to Andalasia’s magic for help, accidentally transforming the town in the process. Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on the site on Friday.

2. The Great British Baking Show’s holiday edition is back

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: ’Tis the season to drool over your TV screens, because The Great British Baking Show’s holiday edition returns for a fifth edition, with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood back as the judges. Get ready for competing bakers to figure out how to turn Christmas leftovers into a scrumptious pie, among other desserts. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s coverage of the show this week.

3. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds goof around in Spirited

Spirited — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: This holiday season has blessed us with yet another retelling of A Christmas Carol. In the musical comedy Spirited, Ryan Reynolds’ Clint Brigg is the dude who gets a visit from Ghost of the Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) and finds himself pulled into the world of specters. Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Joe Tippett also star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

At its core, Spirited aims to assay change. Its characters are in passionate conflict about whether personal transformation is possible; Clint says no, Present has an ace up his sleeve which says otherwise. Against this backdrop, the film eventually blossoms into a sneakily ambitious inventorying of how incrementalism stacks up against full, finger-snap transcendence.

4. Netflix’s sexy drama Elite returns for season six

Elite: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Spanish-language teen drama Elite has undergone many cast changes during its run, and the latest season is no different. The sixth installment features almost an entirely new ensemble as we return to the fancy Las Encinas institute. The focus seems to be on wealthy It girl Isadora (Valentina Zenere), who joined the school last season. The new episodes also promise to be more subdued than the fairly raunchy previous outings.

5. The 2022 American Music Awards commence

American Music Awards Nominations | AMAs 2022 (Full List)

ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.: Wayne Brady hosts this year’s American Music Awards, which features performances from artists like Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, P!nk, Anitta, Babe Rexha, David Guetta, and Dove Cameron. The top nominees this time around include Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake, and Måneskin. You can catch ceremony on Hulu starting November 21.

6. CNN airs a Gabby Giffords documentary

CNN Films Gabby Gifford Won’t Back Down Trailer

CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down chronicles the Arizona Congresswoman’s recovery after an assassination attempt in 2011 and her subsequent activism in the battle against gun violence. Expect interviews with Giffords and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly, as well as former President Barack Obama, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and others.