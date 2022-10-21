Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Zoe Saldaña leads From Scratch

From Scratch | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Zoe Saldaña is taking a well-deserved break from playing the MCU’s Gamora to star in her very own romantic drama. Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, the show centers on Amy, who travels from Texas to Italy to study—and falls in love. As she and her new partner build a life together, tragedy strikes that forces Amy to cope with unexpected grief and challenges. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“As a show of meals doled out over distinct episodes, From Scratch is handily engaging, even if the final product never quite adds up to the sum of its sumptuous parts. Perhaps it’s best to understand it as the comfort food of a television show that only sometimes feels algorithmically created.”

Advertisement

2. Chloë Grace Moretz enters virtual reality in The Peripheral

The Peripheral Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Based on William Gibson’s 2014 book and brought to the screen by the producers of Westworld, The Peripheral is set in the distant future. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who discovers a hidden connection to a different reality and also uncovers a dark future for her own timeline. The cast of the sci-fi thriller includes Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, T’Nia Miller, and Charlotte Riley. Look for our Random Roles interview with Moretz next week.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 50% off Shout! Factory - 13 Days of Scream Factory Your horror marathon: solved.

Shop Shout Factory's restored collectors editions of classic and cult horror, up to 50% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

3. Bilingual comedy Acapulco returns

Acapulco — Season 2 First Look | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Acapulco, one of Apple TV+’s best originals, is back for its second season. The Spanish- and English-language comedy follows Máximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez), who narrates the story of how he toiled to achieve his dreams while in his twenties as a cabana boy at a popular resort—but quickly realized the job was far too complicated.

Advertisement

4. Netflix reveals The Mole’s identity in the finale

The Mole | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Netflix has revived ABC’s classic competition series The Mole, because of course it has. In the show, contestants team up to pull off various missions to earn cash. However, one of the players is a plant meant to sabotage the entire group’s chances, a.k.a. “The Mole.” Naturally, deception and confusion follow all the challenges. This final episode will reveal the saboteur’s identity.

Advertisement

5. Los Espookys ends its brilliant second season

Los Espookys Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.: Los Espookys’ excellent second season is already ending. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, HBO’s Spanish-language comedy centers on a group of friends who transform their love for horror into a kooky business. The show also stars Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco. Check out The A.V. Club’s review of season two here.

Advertisement

6. Meet your new favorite duo in Raymond & Ray

Raymond & Ray — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers who reunite for their father’s funeral in Rodrigo García’s dramedy. Though Raymond and Ray weren’t close to their dad, they stick around to fulfill his last wish: that they dig his grave. The ensemble also includes Sophie Okonedo, Maribel Verdú, and Oscar Nuñez. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club’s review: