Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 4, to Thursday, September 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, Sunday, 11 p.m.)



Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim

Everyone’s favorite animated duo is back! Mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted grandson Morty Smith return for more interdimensional adventures in Rick And Morty’s sixth season. As the new episodes kick off, the pair are still stranded in space, floating in the remnants of the citadel after a deal with the Smiths was called off.

Wedding Season (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)



Wedding Season | Official Trailer | Hulu

Who’s ready for a killer love story? Hulu’s Wedding Season promises a mashup of crime and rom-com beats. Undone and Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar plays Katie, a picture-perfect bride whose wedding ends with the deaths of her new husband and his family. Could the killer be Katie, her ex, or someone else entirely? You’ll have to tune into the show to find out. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Tuesday.

Last Light (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Last Light | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Twelve years after the end of the iconic ABC drama Lost, Matthew Fox returns to lead another TV show. In the five-part thriller Last Light, the actor stars as Andy Nielson, who discovers that the world’s oil supply is cut off, throwing everything into apocalyptic chaos. And with his family scattered across Europe, he has to, ahem, find his way “baaaaack” to them. Joanne Froggat, Tom Wlaschiha, Amber Rose Revah, and Victor Alli also star.

Hidden gems

Tell Me Lies (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)



TELL ME LIES Trailer (2022) Grace Van Patten, Jackson White

Based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel, Hulu’s Tell Me Lies explores the tumultuous romance between Lucy Albright (Nine Perfect Stranger’s Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over an eight-year span. The season begins with three new episodes on September 6.

The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments Of All Time (Shudder, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

For horror buffs, the title of Shudder’s eight-part docuseries is enough of an invitation. But even if you’re not a fan of the genre, The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments Of All Time seems like a fun watch. The show features interviews with familiar faces like Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian, The Haunting Of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, and Nope’s Keith David, who dissect some of the most terrifying scenes ever filmed.

The Good Fight (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Good Fight | Season 6 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Paramount+’s first scripted series, The Good Fight (which began when the streamer was called CBS All Access), is about to end with its sixth and final season. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the legal drama is a spin-off of The Good Wife centering on Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). The show was often lauded for its realistic takes on real-life situations, from the Me Too movement to the elections to the global pandemic. The last 10 episodes find Diane experiencing déjà vu with Roe v. Wade overturned and Cold War aggressions returning. This time around, Andre Braugher and John Slattery join the ensemble, which includes Audra McDonald, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa. The A.V. Club’s review of the season publishes on Tuesday.

More good stuff

McEnroe (Showtime, Sunday, 7 p.m.)

McEnroe (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film

Showtime’s documentary dives into the career of tennis legend (and Never Have I Ever narrator) John McEnroe, who rose to the title of World No. 1 four times. McEnroe will appear and share his life story, from his upbringing in New York to his experiences at Wimbledon to capturing seven Grand Slam titles.

Recipes For Love & Murder (Acorn TV, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)

Acorn TV Original | Recipes for Love and Murder | Official Trailer

Orphan Black and Outlander actor Maria Doyle Kennedy leads this drama based on Salley Andrew’s best-selling novels. She plays a— wait for it— newspaper recipe advice columnist named Tannie Ma ria, who offers guidance and counsel and helps investigate crimes in her small town in South Africa.



The Anthrax Attacks (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Anthrax Attacks | Official Trailer | Netflix

Dan Kraus’ The Anthrax Attacks is a dramatized documentary starring the MCU’s erstwhile Phil Coulson, a.k.a. Clark Gregg. (Don’t confuse it with last year’s Nat Geo drama The Hot Zone: Anthrax, which also tackled the 2001 anthrax attacks in the U.S.) The doc uses a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments, and features stories from investigators, survivors, and families of those affected.

Pinocchio (Disney+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Trailer 2 | Pinocchio | Disney+

Yes, there’s a Pinocchio adaptation coming our way in the year 2022 courtesy of writer and director Robert Zemeckis. Stop us if you’ve heard this, but the film follows the wooden puppet Pinocchio, who is brought to life in an Italian village by the Blue Fairy and seeks to be a real boy. The cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan Michael-Key.

Can’t miss recaps

Ending soon

