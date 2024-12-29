What's on TV this week—Cunk On Life, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth Plus, Michelle Buteau's comedy special, a documentary on Avicii, and, of course, Dick Clark's Rockin' party.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, December 29, 2024 to Thursday, January 2, 2025. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Cunk On Life (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

2025 begins on a high note with Philomena Cunk’s (Diane Morgan) return two years after Cunk On Earth. In the new special episode, the “documentarian” sets out to figure out the meaning of concepts like quantum physics, existentialism, nihilism, hedonism, the Big Bang, AI, meditation, and, of course, the ‘Live Laugh Love’ kitchen signs. She’ll interview experts and academics to find what will surely be some hysterical answers. Look for The A.V. Club‘s review on Thursday.

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Based on tragic real events, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth centers on Jim (Colin Firth) and Jane Swire (Catherine McCormack), who seek justice after their daughter dies in a Pan Am plane bombing in 1988. The five episodes are adapted from the real-life Swire’s 2021 book, The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search For Justice. The A.V. Club‘s review will be up this week.

More newbies

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Michelle Buteau, who has starred in Netflix hits like Always Be My Maybe and Someone Great, steps into the spotlight for her comedy special. She is the first female comic to record her standup act at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, during which she talks about motherhood and marriage.

Missing You (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Netflix expands its Harlen Coben adaptations lineup with Missing You, in which Detective Kat Donavan (Rosalind Eleazar) finds her missing fiancé (played by Ashley Walters) on a dating app 11 years after he vanishes. His reappearance forces her to confront long-buried secrets from their past. The cast also features Richard Armitage, Jessica Plummer, Steve Pemberton, Sir Larry Henry, and James Nesbitt. Look for The A.V. Club‘s review on the site this week.

Other picks

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

As per tradition, ABC airs the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration live from Times Square. Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora co-host this year’s countdown, with performances from Carrie Underwood, Renée Rapp, Lenny Kravitz, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tinashe, Kesha, Teddy Swims, Alanis Morissette, and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

Avicii-I’m Tim (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

DJ and record producer Tim Bergling, who was professionally known as Avicii, posthumously narrates the documentary about his life. Henrik Burman directs Avicii-I’m Tim, featuring archival footage, VHS tapes, audio recordings, and previously unseen interviews with Bergling before his death in 2018. The doc also includes interviews with other artists like Chris Martin, David Guetta, Audra Mae, and Nile Rodgers.

Arriving now

The Rig (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Vera (BritBox, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season 14 premiere)

Animal Control (FOX, Thursday, 9:01 p.m., season three premiere)

Ending soon

What If…? season three (Disney+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers (FOX, Sunday, 8-9:30 p.m., fall finales)

Earth Abides (MGM+, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)