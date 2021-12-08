Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, December 8. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Welcome To Earth (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): National Geographic and Disney+’s six-part limited series is hosted by Will Smith, who co-produces along with Darren Aronofsky. The actor goes on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to discover Earth’s many great wonders, from scaling volcanoes and exploring deserts, to learning about animal swarms and scuba-diving and kayaking. ““I’m throwing myself into the unknown,” Smith says in the trailer. He will be guided by various explorers, including marine biologist Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. Welcome To Earth was filmed in 34 countries. All six episodes will be available to stream today, in case you wanted to binge-watch Smith’s globe-trotting adventures.

Regular coverage

Hawkeye (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m.)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

FC Bayern: Behind The Legend (Amazon Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.): Fans of professional football team FC Bayern are getting an early Christmas present via this documentary. It focuses on the German team’s past, present, and future in its six-episode run by giving audiences an inside look into how the team functions. Cameras will follow them in meetings, board negotiations, virtual and real fan meetings. The filmmakers actually ended up with over 2000 hours of raw footage and archive material, which include more than 145 interviews.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this German-language comedy special, comedian Carolin Kebekus looks at the capitalization of the most wonderful time of the years, including overpriced Advent calendars, questionable gifts, unhealthy visits to the Christmas market. Kebekus serves as the writer and executive producer of the show.