Apple TV+ is returning to the spryte realm with the second season of Wolfboy And The Everything Factory. The vibrant animated series slipped under the radar last year, premiering in September to positive reviews and a broad color palate. But the trailer for the new season should scratch the itch of anyone looking for a show in the vein of Steven Universe and Adventure Time.

The series follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an aspiring superhero who gets bullied at school for wearing a wolf mask. After stumbling upon some magical creatures, he jumps into a tree stump and finds himself in an enchanted realm where everything in the world is dreamed up. However, Wolfboy’s imagination might be a little out there for the spryte realm. Plus, there’s a little cloud named Floof on the show.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Here’s the synopsis for the new season:

The second season of the animated epic Wolfboy And The Everything Factory takes Wolfboy to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory where Nyx attempts to lure him to the dark side. With his Spryte friends and new allies, Wolfboy engages in a quest to unite the forces of creation and destruction, and realizes that being different is what makes him special - and ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.

Advertisement

Produced by Joseph Gordon Levitt, Wolfboy is the brainchild of visual artist co-creators Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse. Mazery met Gordon-Levitt on the actor’s media collaboration platform HitRecord. “This is a genuine work of art and something that’s coming so deeply from the heart of Toff,” Gordon-Levitt told Slug Mag, “And I think that anybody can feel that, whether they’re four years old or 40 years old.”

The 10-episode season premieres on Apple TV+ on September 30.