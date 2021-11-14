Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 7. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Mayor Of Kingstown (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): From the creators of Yellowstone comes the story of the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where prisons are the main business. The show stars Dianne Wiest and some other people. Fine, it also stars Jeremy Renner (soon to co-lead Disney Plus’ Hawkeye), Kyle Chandler, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, and some other people. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site.

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m., series premiere): Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in this limited series that follows a group of survivors a few decades after a plane crash. The show switches back and forth to immediately before and following the crash and 25 years later. Something tells us it was rough out there in the wilderness! Karyn Kusama, who helmed the chilling The Invitation, directs tonight’s opener. Leila Latif is recapping. Here’s the trailer:

Okay fine, here’s the real trailer:

Regular coverage

Doctor Who: Flux (BBC America, 8:00 p.m.)

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Wild cards

Kamikaze (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): This Denmark series follows yet another plane crash survivor; 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) deals with the aftermath of losing her parents and brother in said crash. She now has a ton of money, a large mansion, and vast material wealth—as well as immense grief and loneliness. She decides to travel the world to find a new purpose for her life. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

Adele: One Night Only (CBS, 8:30 p.m.): It’s Adele. Adele!! She talks to Oprah about her life before 30 comes out on November 19. She also looks fantastic and makes her typically filthy jokes. Ugh, life was SO DULL without her!