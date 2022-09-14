Another strike (preceded by fake-dead Jimmy Kimmel and record-low ratings) to add against this year’s Emmy awards: Zendaya’s mom supposedly received trouble from security while trying to hug her daughter before her acceptance. Zendaya won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy for her work as the drug-addled, conflicted teenager Rue on Euphoria.

“Made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!!” Stoermer shares in an Instagram story, per Insider. “The man who tried to stop me said ‘where are your credentials?’ I said ‘I’m Zendaya’s mom’ and kept walking!! hahaha! I never name drop like that but I have to do it!”

Now, it’s obviously fair that the security around Zendaya’s table was on high alert—these days every major awards junket is just waiting (and wishing) for the ratings of another Slap. But this is the woman who brought forth Zendaya—Zendaya! Zendaya, the first Black woman ever to win an Emmy for best actress twice! Zendaya, the mastermind behind this dance! She’s MJ, for G od’ s sake !

Thankfully, the slight security snafu didn’t diminish Stoermer’s excitement for the event, pride for her daughter, or gratitude towards the entire Euphoria cast and crew.

“I love this group of people,” Stoermer captioned a photo she shared of Zendaya alongside the Euphoria team. “When Z is working on Euphoria, I don’t worry about her! @samlev00 and @ashlevinson thank you!!”

Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season just ahead of February’s season 2 finale, garnered 25 nominations at this year’ s Emmys and won six awards. Colman Domingo, whose turn in the series as Rue’s steadfast and tough love mentor Ali brought a new gravity to the series and anchored one of Euphoria’s strongest-ever episodes, also won an outstanding guest acting award.