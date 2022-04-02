Blow Out (Available April 1)

Blow Out (Available April 1)

Brian De Palma has enjoyed a steady (and justifiable) rise in popularity and respect over the last few years; his earlier films are audacious, artfully crafted and occasionally a little sleazy, genuflecting to the masters who came before him while delivering some of the strangest and most effective genre films of the ’70s and ’80s. De Palma’s 1981 film Blow Out stars John Travolta as a sound effects editor who accidentally captures audio of a horrific traffic accident, and his investigation of the truth around it evolves into a politically minded conspiracy thriller. It also rounds out a triptych of films that started with Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow Up in 1966 and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation in 1974; the second two films play off of Antonioni’s, and each another, in some fascinating ways. For more on De Palma, read this great interview Noel Murray conducted with him for The A.V. Club in 2007.

