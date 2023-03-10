18 times the Razzies got it wrong

In 1981, a full 50 years after the first Oscars ceremony, a film publicist decided it was time to start honoring the year’s worst movies, and thus the Razzies (the Golden Raspberry Awards if you want to get technical) were born. Unfortunately, the Razzies have been woefully inept at determining which films were actually worthy of their, um, honors from day one. In the first year alone, they nominated horror classic Friday The 13th, cult musical Xanadu, and visionary director Stanley Kubrick. And over the past 43 years, for every The Last Airbender or The Emoji Movie nomination, there have been choices—like nominating Whitney Houston for The Bodyguard—that landed with a thud.

The Razzies will hand out awards for the class of 2022 on March 11. This year’s nominees include obvious picks like Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning, Disney’s maligned remake of Pinocchio and, of course, Morbius (It’s Morbin’ time!). More controversial are the inclusions of Oscar nominees Blonde and Elvis, and the nomination 12-year-old Firestarter Ryan Kiera Armstrong, which was rescinded after an outcry accusing the Razzies of bullying a child. Of course, the Razzies (which are voted on by individuals who pay to be a part of the voting committee) have always been chaotic in their mix. Sometimes they feel spot-on. Sometimes they feel a little mean. Sometimes they’re just flailing about. With this year’s ceremony right around the corner, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the Razzies’ biggest nomination gaffs.