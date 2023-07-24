The 20 best haunted house movies, ranked

This house … is clean. Or at least it should be. The enduring brilliance of the haunted house subgenre is its ability to make you feel twitchy and nervous where you should feel safest: in your very own home. It’s one of the oldest and purest forms of horror storytelling and, well into the 2020s, is still a landscape rife with new ideas and critically acclaimed releases.

Advertisement

Given that Disney is about to release its long-awaited and frequently talked-about Haunted Mansion remake, now seems like a perfect time to honor a style of filmmaking that, for nearly a century, has left viewers afraid to gaze into the corners of their own bedrooms. Here are our 20 picks for the greatest haunted house movies, ever—from The Haunting to House On Haunted Hill (look, the word ‘haunt’ is gonna show up a lot, OK?)