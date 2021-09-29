Back in 2019, Lionsgate Games released Blair Witch, set two years after the movie, allowing players to follow cop Ellis Lynch, as he enters the Black Hills Forest with his dog, Bullet, in search of missing nine-year-old boy Peter Shannon. Now, Lionsgate is partnering with Dorian, an app that allows users to create their own smartphone “choose your own adventure” type games, to make a new game within the Blair Witch Project world, per The Hollywood Reporter.



This time, between October 15 and 31, creators in North America, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, India, and the Philippines will be able to submit their own story ideas for a chance to have it made into a full-fledged game on the Dorian app. They’ll also get a chance to meet with a senior executive at Lionsgate, and make money off the game “through Dorian’s virtual currency, which users can buy and use on the platform.”

While 2019's Blair Witch felt more in line with the original story, the prompt for this game is pretty different. A ccording to THR, the prompt will be: “influencers head to Black Hills Forest for a Blair Witch–themed music festival.” It makes very little sense as to why a mythical creature who kills people would get a music festival in her honor, but we digress... While Blair Witch doesn’t quite scream “influencer-friendly,” with all the acclaim Ari Aster’s Midsommar got, it looks like they’re trying to go for something in a similar vein that’ll appeal to Dorian’s young users. Plus, it’d make sense to have influencers do their own version of Heather’s iconic on-camera monologue on Instagram live.

Blair Witch isn’t the only Lionsgate property to get its own user-created content. Other Lionsgate titles will get their own game on Dorian; those will be announced at a later date.

