The Academy Board of Governors has set a date for dealing with the Will Smith situation, known colloquially as The Slap, per a letter from Academy president David Rubin. Since it’s been 105 years since the incident, it’s about time someone did something about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face during this year’s Oscar ceremony. And the Academy will do something, supposedly, this Friday.



Since the Oscars, the Slap drama has been unavoidable. Here’s a recap: Smith slapped Rock; Smith apologized and resigned from the Academy; Chris Rock went to a movie; Jada Pinkett Smith posted that she was here for a season of healing; and Chris Rock’s brother said Smith’s apology was insincere.



Initially , the Academy was required to provide Smith with 15 days’ notice of the meeting, which would allow him to give a written statement. However, Smith already apologized and resigned, complicating matters. As a result, the Academy no longer has the possibility of suspending or expelling Smith.



Here’s the full letter from Rubin:

Dear Fellow Governors, I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27. The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting. Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion. Thank you for arranging to assemble on Friday morning at 9:00 am PT. Zoom details will follow soon. David

Who knows what the final punishment for assaulting a presenter at an award show will be. The steepest would be revoking Smith’s Oscar, making him the first star to have an Academy Award rescinded. Even Harvey Weinstein kept his.

