Adele promises “I will not see you for an incredibly long time” after residency Adele is taking a much-needed hiatus at the end of the year

Adele has spent “the last seven years building a new life” for herself and is ready to live it. Unfortunately for her fans, living this life doesn’t include live shows. Per NME, on stage during the final performance of her 10-night Munich residency, Adele told tens of thousands of admirers not to get used to seeing her mug around much longer because she’s taking an indefinite hiatus after her Vegas residency wraps in November.

Adele didn’t explain how long this break would last. Instead, she continued to explain that while “not the most comfortable performer,” she’s well aware that she’s “very fucking good at it,” and we’ll have to acclimate to a world where access to a very fucking good performer is much more limited. This wasn’t just a brief interlude to recognize Adele’s personal growth. The singer has a string of make-up dates for her Las Vegas residency, which she postponed due to illness earlier this year. After that, she will not see you for “an incredibly long time.”

“I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years,” she said. “It has been amazing, I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I will remember these shows for eternity, they have been spectacular.”

Adele had hinted as much earlier this year when she told the German outlet ZDF that she doesn’t have “any plans for new music,” before hinting at the hiatus she just confirmed. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”