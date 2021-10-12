One of the reasons that Adult Swim has been more successful than the imitators who have come for its crown (Fox’s ADHD, FXX’s Cake) is that it has actually managed to cultivate a culture around its weirdo cartoons and self-aware commercial break bumpers. When Adult Swim puts its name on something, you at least know what sort of vibe to expect because Adult Swim’s culture has given it a sort of personality… or at least as much personality as a late-night programming block on a TV network for kids can have.

That personality has also allowed Adult Swim to hold various live events and festivals over the years where fans can bond over their mutual appreciation for, you know, weirdo cartoons and stuff while listening to bands and comedians perform onstage. That sort of thing still isn’t especially safe to do in 2021, but that’s not going to stop Adult Swim from bringing back the Adult Swim Festival—and like last year, it’s going virtual on YouTube and HBO Max.

As announced in a press release today, the festival is happening across November 12 and 13, and it will be available to everyone for free. There will be performances from Lil Baby, Karol G, 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, and Angel Olsen, as well as “exclusive live streams and panels” from Adult Swim shows like Rick And Morty, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Smiling Friends, Squidbillies, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. There will also be special episode streams featuring “surprise guests” for shows like Tuca & Bertie, Joe Pera Talks With You, The Eric Andre Show, Sealab 2021, and Metalocalypse.

You can see a poster for the festival, along with the names of more performers and shows that are involved, below. Again, it’s all happening for free on November 12 and 13.