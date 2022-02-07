Amazon cordially invites you to a time when standup comedy wasn’t burdened by podcasts, and a comedian could be arrested for corrupting the youth from the stage. In comedy’s darkest hour, when every comedian acts like Adam Driver in Annette, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns with another season of crackerjack dialogue, a rose-colored mid-century New York City, and Tony Shalhoub in a cape.



Truth-teller Midge Maisel (Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan) is, once again, hitting the stage and telling it like it is—as long as she can find the right hat by February 18 when the new season hits Amazon Prime. If that wasn’t enough, joining Shalh oub and his cape are guest stars Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. And did we mention that Tony Shalhoub wears a cape?



Maisel hasn’t been seen since 2019, but according to reviewer Arielle Bernstein, season three ended on a high note. In 2019, they wrote of the season three finale:

The biggest critics of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have always complained that the show is a bunch of color-coordinated fluff. But while the atmosphere might be charming, I think underneath the shiny exterior is actually a lot of darkness. We may think that Sophie Lennon has been something of a foil for Midge, but “A Jewish Girl Walks into The Apollo” illustrates how Midge is just as selfish, self-involved, and snobby as her supposed nemesis. Underneath her layers of fluffy pink tulle, Miriam Maisel is basically a jerk, and the worst kind of a jerk at that—the kind who thinks that, deep down, she’s really a good person. She’s also the kind who is cute enough to consistently get away with it.

In addition to entering its fourth season Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the characters on the show are entering the 60s, which means they can finally interact with the characters of Mad Men outside of fan-fiction. Of course, we already know Lenny Bruce exists in both universes, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re all folded into the NYCU, a universe built around the shared usage of the same character: New York City.