AMC Theatres, the governing body that named Nicole Kidman president of movies, announced earlier today that some AMCs would soon play host to Zoom rooms, offering the equipment necessary to hold 75 to 150-person gatherings . This means that “as hybrid work” becomes more common, companies will be able to bring their “decentralized workforces and customer bases” to movie theaters for their big meetings. “This combines the excellent experience of Zoom with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern and centrally located theatres,” the company touts.

It’s about time someone figured out how to turn movie theaters into a weird co-working space . And, boy howdy, does it sound great? Who doesn’t look forward to commuting to their local AMC for a meeting that could have been an email or, at the very least, a quick Zoom meeting from home?

Upon launch, Zoom Rooms at AMC users will be able to easily book online, and in so doing can select their preferred theatres and meeting time. They will receive a three-hour block of time to virtually host their event across multiple markets at the selected theatres. AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, in the comfort of multiple movie theatres in multiple cities simultaneously. Typical auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 and 150 seats, depending upon the theatre.

Advertisement

Theatergoers, which AMC now refers to as “users” to impress their new tech buddies, will also have the opportunity of enjoying a flatbread pizza, nachos, and a “Bavarian Legend Pretzel” as their boss lays them off. But don’t worry because somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this because theoretical “Zoom Rooms at AMC users” also have the option for possible movie viewings. AMC T heatres, they make meetings better.

