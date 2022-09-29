Ryan Murphy— the divisive creator of properties as varied as American Horror Story and American Horror Stories— is famous for recycling actors and storylines. But for season 11, officially titled AHS: NYC, the auteur may be showing us something different .

Will this season’s plot follow an aspiring actress as she claws her way to the top of the Broadway world, landing her dream role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl before a bad career decision and failed television show send her spiraling all the way back to her hometown? Or will AHS: NYC follow a group of queer and trans people involved in New York City’s 1980s ballroom scene, as they navigate the real-life horrors of homophobia and the AIDS epidemic?

Okay, neither of those is true. We don’t actually know much of anything about this season yet, beyond its title and release date: October 19 .

The cast has also been announced and will include AHS regulars Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Denis O’Hare Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Isaac Powell, along with series newcomers Sandra Bernhard (Pose), Charlie Carver (Ratched, The Boys In The Band), and Joe Mantello (director of The Boys In The Band). (Evan Peters was, presumably, too busy playing yet another Ryan Murphy serial killer.)

Of course, a lack of concrete plot information has proven no obstacle to enterprising New Yorkers, quick to point out the myriad of horrors right outside their very own shared-rental-apartment front doors. Could the season perhaps be about the infamous Delancey Street McDonald’s? Skyrocketing rent prices? The dreaded purgatory that is the Port Authority Bus Terminal? As one New York Post writer sagely claimed, the season could really be about any of the thousands of things New Yorkers shrug off daily that would send a resident of a city where feces attacks aren’t the norm into convulsions. New York is, after all, “a terrifying hellhole.” Which also objectively makes it the perfect setting for this new season.