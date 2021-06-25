Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

The summer of Andrew Garfield continues. His newest project is the FX on Hulu limited series Under The Banner Of Heaven, starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Advertisement

The project is written by Dustin Lance Black, and based on the Jon Krakauer novel. It follows a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. David Mackenzie (Hell Of High Water) will direct the limited series.

According to Deadline, Garfield will star as Pyre, “an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.” Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda, a “young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.”

Lance Black first tried to bring his vision for Under The Banner of Heaven ten years ago, when he tried to turn the book into a feature film at Warner Bros. with executive producer Ron Howard.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” says Lance Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

This is the third Garfield project announced this month, joining his upcoming feature film with Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of tick, tick, BOOM!. The former Spider Man and Tony winner is known for his roles in The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge. Edgar-Jones recently starred in the Hulu original series Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, and will star opposite of Sebastian Stan in the forthcoming thriller Fresh.