If Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield seemed a little chummy while presenting at this year’s Oscars, it’s because the two have secretly been in talks to star in a romance film from Brooklyn director John Crowley.

Deadline report s Garfield and Pugh will lead We Live In Time, “a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” Further plot details remain under wraps, but Crowley is directing the film based on a script by Nick Payne (Wanderlust).

Pugh hasn’t exactly cut her teeth on romantic roles, instead gravitating toward intense dramas, and just days ago just said it’d be “strange” to take on a role akin to those in a Nancy Meyers film.

“It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles,” Pugh said four days ago while promoting Zach Braff’s new film, A Good Person. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I’ve been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw. I love being given a script where it challenges myself and I have never picked a role unless I’ve been scared of it.”

Well, a funny love story certainly sounds like a rom-com—which is not a bad word, Florence! We won’t grill her too hard for this, but we are interested in what was raw and frightening about voicing Goldilocks in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. And we won’t even get into Don’t Worry Darling (we’re sure she still doesn’t want to either).

The project is also an exciting turn for Garfield, who’s spent the last few years predominan t ly playing intense religious types and Spider-Man. His last romance feature role was in 2017's Breathe, opposite Claire Foy. We Live In Time will mark the first time Pugh and Garfield have shared a set, and we hope these two powerhouses just have a good time.